Ohio fire department responds to fire with first all-female engine crew

The Washington Township Fire Department's (Lucas County) Engine 72 responded to a fire with its first-ever all-female engine crew

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Heather Bacon, Jessica Stacy and Mandy Miller are three women who are all going down in Washington Township Fire Department's history.

They responded to a working fire involving multiple departments earlier this week as the first all-female engine crew for the department.

This is a huge milestone for the department as they struggle for volunteer members.

We didn't have the chance to catch Mandy, but Heather and Jessica say they hope this sets an example for other young girls and women who may want to become a firefighter themselves.

"No matter what anybody tells you. Don't give up. If you have a sight in mind that you want to do it, just push through it," said Jessica.

Both Jessica and Heather say having an all female team like they did was something... special.

"When you get a sister and you know that she's there for you and you can go to a fire and she's right there...." said Heather.

"It's a special feeling," continued Jessica.

"It's a very special feeling," Heather agreed.

This was Washington Township Fire Department's first ever all-female engine crew in its 80-year history.