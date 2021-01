The victim's name is being withheld until his family is notified.

A man is dead after getting hit by a van on W. Broad Street near Princeton Avenue Thursday night.

Columbus police say the victim was crossing the street when the van struck him. He died at a local hospital. Police aren't releasing the victim's name until the his family is notified.

The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. There's no word yet on if the driver will face charges.