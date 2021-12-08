Yes, the IRS pays interest on late tax refunds

Due to the pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service is still experiencing delays in processing tax returns. Some people are still waiting to receive their refunds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Due to the pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service is still experiencing delays in processing tax returns. Some people are still waiting to receive their refunds.

THE QUESTION

Will the government pay interest on my tax refund? Why are no updates being given to the people who are owed their money?

THE SOURCES

The Internal Revenue Service

Steven Rossman, CPA

THE ANSWER

According to the experts, the answer is yes, after a certain amount of time.

WHAT WE FOUND

"Typically they process the returns at the IRS in 21 days and get the refund out in 21 days if it's electronically filed,” said Rossman.



However, according to the IRS, even returns filed electronically are up against delays due to COVID-19.

According to its website, other services seeing delays include live phone support, answering mail from taxpayers and processing tax returns filed on paper.



Even for Rossman, it took longer than usual for his son to receive his return this year.



“We were kind of scratching our heads it was July and just last week he sent me a text that he got his refund and I told him the amount that was on his tax return and he said he got $15 more," she said.



That $15? That was Interest paid for the late refund.



According to the IRS, interest is paid on late refunds.