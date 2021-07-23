Yes, the dentist can charge you an extra PPE cost

However, some insurers like Delta Dental of Ohio have worked it out so that the patient shouldn’t pay, only if the provider is within network.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The question: Can a dentist charge me for the extra cost of PPE?

The answer: Yes

The sources:

Dr. Sharon Parsons from Dental Associates

American Dental Association

Delta Dental of Ohio

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

Here’s what we found:

There's an assumption that dental offices have the same PPE costs as others. However, that is not the case.

According to the American Dental Association, the additional cost per patient due to extra gloves, masks, and a mouth rinse is anywhere between $20 and $35 per patient.

“Our costs have just skyrocketed,” said Dr. Sharon Parsons. “The cost of gloves for example has tripled.”



Whether to charge a fee to cover that extra cost is up to each individual business.

“Like everybody else, you can raise all your fees but you know a lot of people have chosen to do something more transparent. Which is just a separate PPE charge without raising their fees and then our hope is once this gets better, that fee goes away,” she said.