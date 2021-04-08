Yes, results of at-home COVID tests provided by the state are reported

The Ohio Department of Health says results of at-home tests provided by the state are reported on the COVID-19 dashboard.

THE QUESTION

"Are the results of COVID tests from a take-home kit reported to the state?"

THE SOURCE

Ohio Department of Health

THE ANSWER

Yes, for state-provided tests.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to a statement from ODH, "results of at-home tests provided by the state are reported on the COVID-19 dashboard. The tests are conducted in a guided manner through a virtual appointment, and the results are read and reported by the telehealth provider, and in turn appear on the dashboard."

According to the Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Antigen at-home test kit patient instructions, "eMed is responsible for reporting results. For the individual being tested, results are returned through the NAVICA app, and the NAVICA pass can be used to demonstrate a test result to an employer, school, or other party. For public health reporting, eMed sends results through the electronic lab reporting system."

The eMed proctor guides a patient virtually through an app (NAVICA) on how to take the test.

However, the FDA has also authorized over-the-counter tests which are truly self-administered.

The CDC guidance for reporting these tests is as follows: “Give your results to your healthcare provider or, if you do not have a healthcare provider, to your local or state health department. Some self-tests have an app that will automatically report your results to the appropriate public health authorities.”