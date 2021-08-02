Yes, private businesses are allowed to require people get COVID-19 vaccines, but there are exceptions

Attorney Mark Landes, a Columbus attorney, breaks down what businesses and schools are allowed to require.

THE QUESTION:

While schools are mandating students and staff wear masks, another question is can they mandate that you get the vaccine to enter their property?

THE SOURCE:

Attorney Mark Landes with the Isaac Wiles law firm in Columbus

THE ANSWER:

Yes, but there are some exceptions.

Landes said it is legal to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said it comes from guidelines with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. However, he said the employer has to give the employee the opportunity to decline a vaccine.

"If that employee has a religious objection or a physical condition that would make it not advisable for them to have the vaccine," Landes said.

How about federal employees? Federal employees along with state employees from both California and New York will be required to be vaccinated or get mandatory testing. Landes says this is legal.

But for schools, what is allowed? A public school like Ohio State University is not allowed to require a vaccine, however, a private school is.

This distinction is because of a law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine last month.

“No vaccine that is on an emergency status, which is the COVID vaccine right now, can be mandated in a public university or a secondary school,” Landes said.

Landes anticipates if the vaccines get full approval, then public schools in Ohio will be allowed to require them.