Yes, Amazon is limiting baby formula purchases

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents have been asking friends and family to be on the lookout for the formula they need. That's how one viewer discovered another challenge.

10TV viewer Kaylee Miller needs a specific brand of formula. When she was limited on Amazon to purchase only one -- she reached out to her family for help. To her surprise, she said they were able to purchase a higher quantity.

THE QUESTION:

Kaylee Miller, a Columbus mother: "Is it true that Amazon is limiting purchase limits on different accounts for baby formula?"

THE SOURCE: An Amazon spokesperson

THE ANSWER: Yes, Amazon is setting purchase limits. It’s unknown why some viewers are able to purchase more than others.

Here’s what we found:

Miller depends on ready-to-feed formula for her 5-month-old son.

Four days ago she tried to buy it on Amazon -- where she has bought it before.

She could select a quantity of four, but then when she went to check out she was limited to a quantity of one.

Miller asked her family for help -- they could purchase a max of four cases on their accounts.

A spokesperson explained by email that Amazon has online quantity limits of four units per week for all baby formula products shipped and sold by Amazon, including its private-label brand.

Amazon recommends third-party sellers implement quantity limits as well on formula products.



Miller purchased three cases on April 30 and one on May 1 -- which likely reached that weekly limit of 4.

But that doesn't explain why she was limited to one case on May 10 and only one again on May 20. An Amazon spokesperson did not have a response to our inquiry about that.

We can verify yes, Amazon is limiting purchases of formula products -- but we are unable to verify whether there are different limits for different accounts.

Miller's story shows the severity of the shortage: she's only able to find a few days’ worths of supply at a time.

"For every month of life they are usually consuming that many ounces every three hours or more,” said Caitlin Bauer, a registered dietitian at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

For parents who are absolutely desperate, what can they do?

“Our best recommendation is always to contact your health care provider, if you have a dietitian or your pediatrician, reach out to them first about what their suggestions are,” said Bauer. “Because you know, every child is a little bit different, and what their needs are going to be.”