VERIFY: What campaigns can and can’t do at the polls on Election Day

How close is too close when it comes to trying to sway your vote at the polling site?

We turned to three sources for the answer: The Ohio Revised Code, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Herb Asher, Professor Emeritus of political science at Ohio State.

"I think some people are concerned about what happens if enthusiastic members of one candidate, no to be mentioned – show up and really start hassling people," Asher said.

Ohio law says polling places have a 100-foot buffer zone, a boundary often made visible with a small pair of American flags or a sign. Campaigners and their signs must stay outside that bubble.

"We are constantly vigilant to protect the integrity of the elections, and you should know, Ohio has really be a national leader in this effort," LaRose said.

That effort even includes stops in place to protect you while social distancing.

No campaigning is allowed within 10 feet of voters if the line extends beyond the designated 100 foot buffer zone. However, exit polling is allowed in this area if it does not interfere with the voters or precinct election officials.

"As a patriotic American, you've got to get out there and make your voice heard," LaRose said.