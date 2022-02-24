VERIFY fast facts: Claims about the crisis in Ukraine

The photos and videos from Ukraine over the 24 hours are a lot to take in. In the middle of it all there's a lot of disinformation spreading across your feeds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The photos and videos from Ukraine over the last 24 hours are a lot to take in. In the middle of it all, there's a lot of disinformation spreading across your feeds.

Claim: Russia is defending ethnic Russians in Ukraine

Answer: False

Source: U.S. Department of State

Here's what we found:

According to the State Department's website: "There are no credible reports of any ethnic Russians or Russian speakers being under threat from the Ukrainian government."

Claim: Ukraine is a threat to Russia.

Answer: False.

Our source: Dr. Anthony DeStefanis, Associate Professor of History at Otterbein University.

Here’s what we found:

"Russia is a much bigger country with a much bigger military and the Ukraine, broadly speaking, has not expressed any interest….Putin has claimed over and over again over the last days and weeks that yeah, that Ukraine is a threat to Russia, and therefore, he's trying to come up with a sort of like a justification,” DeStefanis said. "The accurate way to understand this is that this is a war of choice.”

Claim: Photo shows a Russian aircraft downed by Ukraine

It appears Tweets like this one, that has more than 10,000 likes.

Reportedly, the 6th Russian aircraft downed by Ukraine pic.twitter.com/XG2Kb2A0wm — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 24, 2022

Answer: False

Our source: A reverse image search

Here's what we found:

Our search reveals this photo has been posted online well before this latest invasion. The photo is a mirrored image of the original taken decades ago. It was posted by Flickr user Carl Ford.