VERIFY: The two factors to consider when it comes to easing indoor mask rules

West Virginia has become the latest state to announce an end to its mask mandate. That will happen in June.

Right before that announcement late last week came another from Minnesota’s governor, who announced the indoor mask mandate there will end in July.

Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci said as more people get vaccinated you might not have to wear a mask everywhere you go.

Is now the time to lift indoor mask mandates? To answer that question, there are two factors to consider according to three local experts.

Our sources are Dr. Joe Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist at OhioHealth, Dr. Mysheika Roberts the Health Commissioner of Columbus Public Health, and Delaware County Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson, MS, RN.

"I think the smart thing for us is to take the layers off one at a time,” said Hiddleson, referring to all the protective measures that have been put in place over the last year including social distancing and mask-use.

They say there are two factors that need to be considered on a local level: prevalence of COVID-19 and vaccination rates.

According to the latest Ohio Department of Health data, 54% of all people in Delaware County have completed or started the vaccination process.

That's compared to 43% in Franklin County.

Delaware County right now is the leading county in the state for vaccination rates. However -- the rate could stall.

"Our no-show rate has really gone up,” said Hiddleson.

According to the latest data, the 14-day positivity rate in Delaware County is 2.5% And in Franklin County is 2.7%

"You really want to get that positivity rate under 1 percent,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “That's when we can really all breathe some relief when we get a positivity rate that's one percent or lower."

When it comes to lifting mask mandates indoors it depends on information on a city and county basis.

And according to our experts, until the case rates decrease, and vaccination rates increase, now is not the time to ease mask use indoors in Ohio.

"If you are one of those individuals who have not been vaccinated you will want to continue to wear a mask indoors because that's when this virus can be easily transmitted from one person to another," said Dr. Roberts.

Guidance from the CDC has not changed from its most recent update – which was fully vaccinated people can exercise and hold small gatherings outside without a mask. The agency still recommends everyone – even fully vaccinated people – wear a mask when in crowded areas.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gastaldo said he has seen a decrease in the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Roberts said there has also been a decrease in demand in Columbus.