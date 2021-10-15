There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to organ donation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to organ donation. One popular question has to do with age.



THE QUESTION

Is there an age limit to becoming an organ, eye and tissue donor?

THE SOURCES

Donate Life Ohio CEO, Andrew Mullins

THE ANSWER

No, there is no age limit for being an organ, eye and tissue donor.

WHAT WE FOUND



CEO of Donate Life Ohio Andrew Mullins says they get this question quite frequently.

"You're never too old to be an organ donor. We always tell people, make the decision today to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. Don't think about age, don't think about medical history. At the time of the individuals death, someone from our organization or some other organization will do the evaluation what is suitable for donation for organ eye and tissue," he explains.

With advancements in the health industry and technology, Mullins says some people may be surprised at the ages of the youngest and oldest donors.

"I believe the oldest is in their 90's I want to say 94 and I believe the youngest has been a few weeks to a few months old," he says.

Right now, more than 108 thousand people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, 3,100 in Ohio, and 700 in central Ohio.