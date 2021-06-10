Yes, some driver exam stations are temporarily closed

According to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the typical wait time to schedule an exam is about three weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After being closed for months at the beginning of the pandemic, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles faced a backlog for scheduling driver's exams which have since been resolved, according to Registrar Charlie Norman.

If you’ve been to a BMV location recently, you may have noticed it could take a few weeks to get an exam scheduled.

We recently heard from a viewer, Greg Chestet, who writes: "Driver exams in Ohio are scheduled out a month and some counties stopped offering them. When will each county go back to testing?"

THE QUESTION:

Is it true those exams are scheduled out a month? And have some places stopped offering them?



SOURCES:

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Registrar Charlie Norman, Ohio BMV

ANSWER:

Yes, there is a wait time for driver's exams of about three weeks. It is also true that some exam stations are temporarily closed.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to Norman, the typical wait time for a test has always been around three weeks.



"And that's sort of been the case for quite some time irrespective of the pandemic," she said



Norman goes on to say you don't need to go to the station located in your county. People can go anywhere in the state to maximize their time and convenience.



According to the BMV, there are only three driver exam stations out of 46 in Ohio that are temporarily closed and that’s due to staffing issues.



“BMV is not immune from the same labor shortages and staffing challenges that every other sector is experiencing right now,” Norman said.

Norman said a new update is that the BMV has switched to an online driver exam scheduling tool. You can find that here: https://www.bmv.ohio.gov/

“It’s quicker, much more convenient than calling in and waiting on the phone to schedule a test,” Norman said.



Have something you'd like us to verify? Send us an email to verify@10tv.com.