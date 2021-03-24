VERIFY: Police say no reports filed regarding claims of ‘serial rapist’ targeting women in Columbus, Grandview area

The posts say a 20-year-old white male is driving around in an old black pickup truck and locking women in the vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are responding to social media posts talking about a man being a "serial rapist" in the Columbus and Grandview Heights area.

Grandview Heights Police Chief Ryan Starns addressed the concerns through the City of Grandview Heights’ social media pages.

The department said they are aware but have not taken any reports of crimes that are described in the post.

The post mentions the guy being "nice-looking" and meeting women online, going by the names of Jake, Jacob, Chris and Chris P.

Columbus Division of Police told 10TV they are aware of the posts circulating and have not had any possible victims file a report.