No, the no-fare CBUS will not return, according to COTA

While the downtown no-fare service will not come back after being suspended, COTA’s C-pass program is available to more than 13,000 riders.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As more people return to the office the Central Ohio Transit Authority is welcoming riders back.

In May, COTA restored 14 express lines that were suspended during the pandemic. But there's one no-fare service that people are curious about -- and if it will ever come back.

THE QUESTION

Will the CBUS ever return?

THE SOURCE

Jeff Pullin, public and media relations manager at COTA

THE ANSWER

No, the no-fare service will not be restored

WHAT WE FOUND

CBUS was established in 2014 as a community-sponsored service. Over time those sponsorships changed, and the focus turned to COTA's C-pass program.

A quick explainer on the c-pass program is still available and more than 13,000 people have access to it.

It's basically an employer-sponsored benefit. So if your employer participates you can use your C-pass any time of day on any route at no additional cost.

But now, back to CBUS -- a downtown connector that was among the many COTA services shut down during the pandemic.

“We have learned from the pandemic that people move completely differently than they did before,” said Pullin.

While many people are returning to work downtown, some still work remotely a few days a week. Also, some people now need to get to jobs at Amazon and Rickenbacker that they started during the pandemic. There’s also a need for more services in some areas.

"We're working to adapt to those changes,” said Pullin. “So at this time we don't have any plans to bring back CBUS. We're focusing our attention on programs like C-pass and making sure that we utilize those resources in neighborhoods where transit is still needed to get people where they need to be.”

By the way, if you are planning to ride the bus for the first time in a while there are some things to know:

You'll see an increase in sanitizing efforts

You'll board the bus at the front door and exit out the back so people don't have to cross paths

And you still need to wear a mask, that's a federal requirement through Sept. 13

"We're slowly coming back,” said Pullin about services being restored. “And what it takes is reminding people that transit is affordable, efficient, and safe and sanitary.”