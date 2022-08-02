No, currently there are no plans for a 4th stimulus check

According to the IRS however, people who are missing a stimulus payment or received less than the full amount may be eligible to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You may have seen posts on your social media feeds about a 4th stimulus check. It's why one viewer reached out recently for us to verify what's true.

THE QUESTION:

Patti Immell said she has seen posts on Facebook about a fourth stimulus check and says there's "a lot of confusion."

Are there plans right now for a 4th stimulus check?

THE SOURCE:

The IRS

THE ANSWER:

No.

Here’s what we found:



According to its website, the IRS has issued all first, second and third Economic Impact Payments. An IRS spokesperson also confirms to 10TV the answer is no. We can verify there are no plans at this time for a 4th stimulus check.

It would take an act of Congress and so far, that has not happened.

But many are calling on lawmakers to take action.

A change.org petition started in 2020 to pass legislation for 2-thousand dollar monthly payments has more than 3 million signatures.

According to the IRS, people who “are missing a stimulus payment or got less than the full amount may be eligible to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 or 2021 federal tax return.”

In addition to the stimulus money people received last year, families also got child tax credits. Some lawmakers, like U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) say they want to see the expanded child tax credit extended. In a statement to 10TV Sen. Brown said: