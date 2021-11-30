No, companies do not get a tax benefit from your donation given at checkout

"When you go to the cash register, or the fuel pump, wherever, and you're asked, ‘would you like to donate $1 to, you know, to this charity, or this program,’ that's your money," said Thiergartner.



"All that the retailer is doing is they're being a conduit, right? They were they're taking the money from the customer and sending it to the to the charity,” said Rossman.



Our three experts verify this claim is false. Stores do not use your donation at checkout to offset taxes.



"The business could report it two ways,” explained Tsoir. “It could report it as income and then list the charitable donation in which case for their business, there is no financial effect. It's an in in and out, but or they could just ignore the entire transaction and send the money right to the charity."



You can check if a charity is legitimate by going to the IRS website.

And there are websites that will share more about specifically what your donation is used for.