No, a COVID-19 vaccine booster is not needed for fully-vaccinated people according to CDC, FDA

Pfizer planned to make its case Monday for a booster COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA and CDC say people who have been fully vaccinated don't need a booster at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the weekend, Pfizer announced it plans to speak with top U.S officials Monday to discuss the company's request to federally authorize a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine

Not long after Pfizer released the news to seek approval, we got a question from a viewer.

THE QUESTION

"If Pfizer is approved for a COVID booster shot, can people who got the [Moderna] vaccine get that booster? Or do they need to wait for [Moderna] to develop a booster?"

THE SOURCES

Center for Disease Control and Prevention

The Food and Drug Administration

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo from OhioHealth

THE ANSWER

No, a vaccine booster is not needed at this time.

WHAT WE FOUND

“The chatter out there that has been really high lately about getting boosters whether you've had an mRNA vaccine-like Pfizer and Moderna or whether you've had J&J,” said Dr. Roberts.



Right now, the CDC and FDA are not suggesting boosters for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Americans who have been fully vaccinated against #COVID19 do not need a booster shot at this time. FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary. Read full CDC/FDA statement. https://t.co/njQ4dLv8dW — CDC (@CDCgov) July 9, 2021

“I would encourage residents who have been vaccinated to just sit tight,” said Dr. Roberts. “Let's wait ‘til we get some official guidance from CDC and FDA."



Dr. Gastaldo said one factor that will help determine whether boosters are needed: break-through infections that result in hospitalizations or death.



"And at this point in time we're really not seeing them," he said. “The decision for a booster needs to be based on data.”

So we can VERIFY – no, a vaccine booster is not needed at this time.



Back to our viewer question: If a Pfizer vaccine booster is approved can people who got Moderna get the Pfizer booster or do they need to wait for a Moderna booster to come around?



"There is great information knowing you could do mix and match with other vaccines. Meaning that if you had Pfizer you can get Moderna and J&J or vice versa,” said Dr. Gastaldo. "The way those vaccines work are exactly the same way. They teach your immune system to recognize the spike protein."



So yes, there is information right now showing you can get one brand of vaccine and booster of another.