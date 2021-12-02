People who made a purchase at Old Navy between Nov. 12, 2015, and Dec. 2, 2021, could be eligible to receive store certificates worth up to $10.

With so many different types of scams out there, it’s sometimes hard to know what’s real and what’s not.

Viewer Tamara emailed the VERIFY team, saying she received an email that claimed if she made a purchase from Old Navy between Nov. 12, 2015, and Dec. 2, 2021, she is eligible to file a claim as a part of a class action settlement. She wanted to know if the settlement is legitimate.

THE QUESTION

Is the Old Navy class action settlement real?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, the Old Navy class action settlement is real. Most people who made a purchase at Old Navy between Nov. 12, 2015, and Dec. 2, 2021, are eligible to participate in the class action.

WHAT WE FOUND

The class action settlement stems from a court case, Barba v. Old Navy et al., that alleges Old Navy used false or misleading listing prices and deceived customers about how much they were saving on advertised sales. Old Navy denies the allegations. A court did not determine Old Navy did anything wrong, according to a website dedicated to the settlement.

But both sides agreed to a settlement to “avoid the cost of a trial,” an FAQ on the settlement website says.

The class action settlement was preliminarily approved by California Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman on Dec. 2, 2021. A hearing for final approval of the settlement is scheduled for March 2022. Stephen DeNittis, an attorney for the plaintiffs in the case, has promoted the settlement on his firm’s website.

So, who is eligible to participate? According to the settlement:

“All United States citizens who made one or more purchases at an Old Navy Store or Old Navy Outlet Store or from the Old Navy website, excluding purchases made while in Missouri, between November 12, 2015, and December 2, 2021.”

People who fit that criteria are eligible to receive a $5 certificate or two certificates totaling $10 that can be used at Old Navy. Customers will be eligible to receive a $5 certificate if they do not show proof of a qualifying purchase or show proof of qualifying purchases that total less than $90. Customers will be eligible to receive two $5 certificates if they show proof of qualifying purchases that total $90 or more.