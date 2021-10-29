No, incentive programs did not have a significant impact on COVID-19 vaccination rates

While a study by several universities concluded incentive programs to get people vaccinated did not work, Ohio says theirs did increase the vaccination rate.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Various studies have come out about incentive programs in states across the country for people who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Our Verify team breaks down the results and looks at Ohio's numbers specifically.

THE QUESTION:

Did incentive programs in the U.S. and Ohio, like the Vax-A-Million lottery, work to increase COVID-19 Vaccination rates?

THE SOURCES:

University of Colorado Denver associate professor Dr. Andrew Friedson

The American Journal of Medicine

The Ohio Governor's Office

THE ANSWER:

Yes, based on the state's numbers and research done, specifically on Ohio, the vaccination rate did increase by a small percentage during the vax a million program period.

But overall, incentive programs did not increase vaccination rates nationally while inventive programs were in place.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The study done by UC Denver, in collaboration with Bentley University, San Diego State University and the University of Oregon states that the incentive efforts in 19 different states combined, including Ohio, did little to increase vaccination rates.

Economics associate professor Andrew Friedson said there was essentially "zero difference" in vaccination rates in states that held a lottery versus those that did not.

But, the study makes a specific reference to Ohio, saying that this research looked at how all state lotteries have performed, not just Ohio.

In fact, the American Journal of Medicine published a different study stating that an additional 114,000 Ohioans received vaccinations as a result of the Vax-A-Million program.

Governor DeWine's Office doubled down on that study saying that Ohio data shows Vax-A-Million increased vaccines week over week, for all age groups.

Ohio Department of Health data shows vaccinations increased 44% the first week after the lottery was announced and 15% the following week in individuals 16 and older.

Some say the reason behind that increase could be because two days before the Ohio lottery was announced, the FDA expanded vaccine eligibility to children aged 12 to 15.