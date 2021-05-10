Unemployed Ohioans will soon have to prove they are seeking work to collect benefits

Monday’s announcement means, beginning the week of May 23, anyone collecting unemployment in Ohio will have to prove they are actively seeking a job.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Soon, unemployed Ohioans will once again have to prove they are actively seeking work in order to collect benefits, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Monday.

The federal government authorized states to waive work-search requirements months into the pandemic. ODJFS resumed those requirements in December, but continued to allow exemptions for those who had previously filed.

Monday’s announcement means, beginning the week of May 23, anyone collecting unemployment in Ohio will have to prove they are actively seeking a job in order to qualify.

“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Work search activities could include applying for jobs or taking a resume writing class, according to ODJFS. Requirements have the potential to be waived for those attending school or approved training courses, as long as the attendee is making “satisfactory progress,” according to a release.

ODJFS says it will notify anyone who is directly impacted by this change.