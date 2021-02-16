Dozens of animals killed in Indianapolis pet store fire

Firefighters arrived at Uncle Bill's Pet Center to find the building filled with smoke.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of animals died in a fire at a northwest Indianapolis pet store Monday night.

Firefighters were called to an alarm at the Georgetown Plaza shopping center in the 4800 block of West 38th Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis shortly after 9 p.m.

Crews arrived to find thick black smoke filling Uncle Bill's Pet Center in the plaza. An IFD spokesperson estimates 100 animals died from smoke inhalation inside the pet store.

IFD said approximately 40 dogs, 25 parakeets, rabbits and other assorted animals perished in the incident. Multiple reptiles, fish, a guinea pig and an office cat survived. The surviving animals are under the care of a veterinarian.

Firefighters had initial difficulties accessing the fire, which stayed contained to the area of the roof at the rear of the pet store. There was no communication to any of the other stores in the strip - however some said they had the smell of smoke from it traveling through the common roof.

It not known how long the fire had burned prior to activating alarms, but the building was full of heavy smoke when first responders arrived.

