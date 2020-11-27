Loaded handgun found in carry-on bag at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

This is the 13th gun found at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A loaded 9-millimeter handgun was found in a man's carry-on bag by the Transportation Security Administration at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Wednesday.

The gun was found by a TSA officer at around 6:30 a.m.

The officer notified airport police who confiscated the weapon and took the man away from the checkpoint.

The TSA said a typical first offense fine for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

A total of 29 guns were found at the airport last year.

Passengers are only allowed to carry guns in checked baggage if they are not loaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hard case and declared while checking in.