Nightmare to happy ending: Tip line created by Arizona family for missing man leads to them finding him alive

Timothy Morales vanished before Thanksgiving. Three weeks later, his family's tip line led to answers about his location.

PHOENIX — A missing child is every parent's worst nightmare but the actions two Valley parents took to find their son led them to a happy ending.

Tangie Hernandez and Bill Morales's 32-year-old son Timothy vanished on Nov. 22. He was last seen near his apartment in Tempe near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard.

His family started a tip line for anyone with information to call about his disappearance.

“It’s numbing, we just want him home,” said Bill.

Timothy's mother Tangie said the family filed a report with the Tempe Police Department who conducted a wellness check at Timothy's apartment.

They found his door unlocked and his keys and wallet inside.

“This is a parent's worst nightmare,” said Tangie.

On Saturday morning the family handed out flyers at Tempe Marketplace and Tempe Beach Park.

Finally, the family's efforts paid off.

A Valley nurse called the tip line on Saturday and said they recognized a patient at a hospital that looked like Timothy.

Tangie said her son was dropped off there under a different name and that details are still unknown as to how he got there.

Regardless, they are happy to know that he has been found.

