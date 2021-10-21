Texas driver 'rolls coal' into crowded Whataburger in viral video

"Rolling coal" is when a diesel engine is modified so the vehicle will exhaust dark or grey clouds of sooty smoke.

HOUSTON — Would like some fries with your patty melt — or how about some diesel fuel?

A group of unsuspecting Whataburger customers jumps out of their seats when the restaurant becomes filled with black engine smoke in a recent viral video.

Rolling coal is when a diesel engine is modified so the vehicle will exhaust dark or grey clouds of sooty smoke. It's most commonly seen on large pickup trucks.

In the video, someone opens a door and you get a quick glimpse of a truck rolling coal into the Whataburger before its tail lights disappear behind a cloud of exhaust fumes.

The customers, who appear to be mostly teenagers, rush to the smoke-free side of the Whataburger.

It's unclear where the video was taken, but it was posted to TikTok with the caption, "Only in Texas." It's racked up more than a million views and counting.

The practice of rolling coal is illegal in some states but not in Texas.

Despite being potentially dangerous for the environment and humans, for some "coal rollers," it's just a prank. Walkers, cyclists and even other drivers can be targets.