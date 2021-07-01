Florida teacher accused of spraying child with disinfectant after seeing kids not wearing masks correctly

A Largo High School teacher has been arrested and accused of intentionally spraying a child with a disinfectant spray after apparently seeing kids not wearing masks properly, according to an arrest affidavit.
The affidavit said the incident was caught on surveillance video.
Christine Reszetar, 51, faces a child abuse charge.
According to Pinellas County Schools, she worked as an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teacher. She was still employed, as of Thursday morning.
Before teaching at Largo High School, the district said Reszetar spent time teaching at Pinellas Technical College-Clearwater, the Seminole Vocational Education Center and Dunedin Middle School, where she began as a substitute in 1999.
- Police: 4 dead after Trump supporters storm US Capitol
- Congress confirms Joe Biden wins the presidency
- What a 50-50 Senate means for $2,000 stimulus checks
- Florida leaders react as pro-Trump supporter stage insurrection at Capitol
- Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: Do I need to be a Florida resident?
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter