'Jesse was a guardian of this city': Tampa police say officer killed in wrong-way crash will never be forgotten

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan delivered an emotional message Tuesday morning after an officer was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-275.

Jesse Madsen, 45, died after a wrong-way driver in a white car crashed into his police cruiser between Hillsborough and Sligh Avenue exits, Dugan said. The 25-year-old driver of the white car also died in the crash, according to investigators.

Madsen had been with the Tampa Police Department for 16 years. Dugan said he was a decorated police officer and a seven-time recipient of the Tampa Police Department's Life Saving Award. He was also a U.S. Marine combat veteran.

Madsen leaves behind a wife and four kids.

"This a tragedy. Our community has been rocked by these wrong-way drivers. And it's just a complete tragedy a husband and father of four is now gone," Chief Dugan said.

The Tampa Police Department said Officer Madsen was a guardian of the city and will never be forgotten.

