Kim Potter Trial: Opening statements will begin Wednesday

Following four days of jury selection last week, on Wednesday the trial of a former Brooklyn Center police officer will begin in earnest.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 6, 2021

Wednesday morning the teams for the prosecution and defense will gather in the same Hennepin County courtroom that hosted the trial of Derek Chauvin earlier this year, for the trial of another former officer charged in the death of a civilian.

Kim Potter faces charges of first and second-degree manslaughter for the April 2021 shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

The jury, 14 men and women selected over four days last week, will be tasked with unpacking some complicated legal jargon to decide if she's guilty or not guilty in the two manslaughter counts.

The defense will argue that Potter's killing of Wright was an innocent mistake, and since she thought she was firing her Taser instead of her gun, it was an accident.

An accident isn't a crime unless it involves some level of "carelessness" or "recklessness" — terms the jury will spend a lot of time defining in deliberations.

Judge Regina Chu decided on Monday that she will instruct the jury that recklessness in first-degree manslaughter requires "proof of a conscious or intentional act... that creates a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the actor is aware of and disregards."

The defense wanted Chu to go a step further and specify that the "conscious act" meant she "believed she was using a Taser," but Chu wasn't willing to go that far.

She also denied the defense's request to instruct the jury that Daunte Wright was committing a violent crime by fleeing into a vehicle and could have hurt or killed officers while driving away. The defense suggests that could make the actual shooting justified.

But Chu is going to make them argue that point instead of giving instructions to the jury.

She decided to not allow the defense to show the jury a photo of Daunte Wright holding a gun to counter any "spark of life" testimony, and also ruled on Monday that the autopsy photos won't be broadcast on the courtroom livestream.

Judge Chu will allow limited testimony about Potter's reputation for being peaceful and law-abiding as an officer.

Statements are scheduled to begin at 9.a.m. CST Wednesday.