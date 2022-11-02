'I just wish I could say goodbye' | Mother of Georgia teen killed in suspected DUI crash mourns his loss

A memorial was set up at the scene where 16-year-old Russell Logan was hit.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Khanene Logan lives five doors down from where her son was last seen alive. She said she will miss her son, Russell Logan, his personality and especially his laugh.

"He was a great friend. You can count on Russell," Khanene said. "He was mature, willing to help, and he had love. He was alive. Anybody you meet, Russell is willing to come and greet you."

Russell turned 16 in September, according to his mother. He was a sophomore student-athlete at Starr's Mill High School in Fayette County, adept at basketball and football.

On Thursday around 10 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said Russell was walking on the sidewalk by Brechin Drive. The sheriff's office said 60-year-old Robert Lee Stevenson was under the influence while driving a Pontiac Grand Prix when he crossed the southbound lane, struck the teen and then left the scene.

Russell later died at the hospital, officials said. Stevenson is facing charges including vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

The teen's mother said her son was walking home from a lacrosse game at the high school, which is about a half-mile from their home. The Fayette County School District said that there were crisis counselors at the high school Friday.

Friends and family left flowers and embraced each other at a memorial set up at the crash site. A private prayer service was held Friday night at Southside Church in Peachtree City, where Russell was heavily involved.

"I’ve known Russell for forever, and he’s one of the brightest kids you’ll meet in your life," friend and football teammate Carson Andrew said. "He was always the life of the party, always made people smile everywhere he went. He was such a good kid, loved the Lord, did everything by the book, was a hard worker.”

Andrew said Russell was a point guard on the Starr's Mill basketball team, and he played defensive back for the football team. Andrew said he was shocked to learn someone so friendly and young could lose his life so quickly.

"All we can do now is just keep our heads up, keep him in our hearts, keep prayers out for the family and help them out the best we can," Andrew said. “This tells you how short life can be. Your days are never guaranteed. This man served his purpose for the Lord and the Lord finally called him home. We all wish it was later in life, but it is what it is.”

Khanene said her son led a full life, and he planned to play basketball in college. Eventually, she said Russell wanted to own his own business and get into stock trading.