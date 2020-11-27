Pregnant woman reported missing on Thanksgiving found dead in Missouri

Police are investigating the death Amethyst Killian, 22, as an apparent homicide.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate an apparent homicide after a pregnant woman was found dead in the "Old Town" area of St. Peters.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Amethyst Killian of the 200 block of Main Street. Family told 5 On Your Side that Killian was the mother of two children, a 5-month-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. She recently learned she was pregnant with her third child.

According to family, she was last seen walking to a nearby gas station at around 1 a.m. Thursday. The St. Peters Police Department said Killian's family reported her missing at 8 p.m. after she didn't return home all day.

At noon Friday, officers received a call of a body lying outside on the 100 block of North Church Street, down the street from where Killian lived with her mother, stepfather, children and boyfriend.

Her personal items had been found in the area, which led to the discovery of her body nearby, police said.

Police did not say how she died but said it was an "apparent homicide."

Susan Brown is a neighbor who knows the family.

"She was a sweetheart and just a really nice person. I just can’t believe what’s happened to her,” Brown told 5 On Your Side.

Major Case detectives were called to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and will be assisting in the investigation in the coming days, the police department said.

Police expect to have more information to release Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).