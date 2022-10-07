'She fought as hard as she could': Washington girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer

"Miss E," the five-year-old girl whose last wish was to spend time with her siblings and have pizza died on Thursday surrounded by her family.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday.

According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked to ensure the girl's last wish came true, says Miss E died on Thursday surrounded by her family.

Clark shared the following statement:

"I wanted to let everyone know that little Ms. E went to heaven yesterday surrounded by family.

My heart is hurting but I'm so glad she no longer is. Ms. E, you taught us a lot and we will continue to learn and advocate for all children in Spokane living with this terrible disease. Your light will never burn out. We love you little girl."

"Miss E" landed from a Huston hospital to her home in Spokane in August with the help of a Facebook post and the generosity of an Idaho pilot, the girl landed at Felts Field in Spokane to spend her final days at home instead of in a hospital."

A GoFundMe page was created to help raise money to pay for "Miss E" funeral expenses. According to the post, "Miss E" 'fought as hard as she could but died of leukemia.

In August, the five-year-old girl known only as "Miss E" landed at Felts Field in Spokane thanks to a Facebook post and the generosity of an Idaho pilot that flew her home from Texas.

The call came from the American Childhood Cancer Organization of the Inland Northwest staff. It was about a five-year-old girl they'd helped since she was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago.

In August, Miss E was taken off chemo after doctors in Houston said there was nothing else they could do.

Her last wish was to be with her siblings, have pizza, and take another ride in her dad's truck.

"Because she has to leave this world, I will make it my mission to go out there and help educate and bring awareness to childhood cancer," Clark said. "This town has shown that we can do just about anything, so there's no reason to stop here. I want "Miss E" to know we're going to help all her little friends. There are 90 of her little people in this town."





