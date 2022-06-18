Uvalde hires outside legal help in bid to keep records related to Robb Elementary shooting from being released

Twenty-one people lost their lives, including 19 children, when a gunman wreaked havoc inside Robb Elementary on May 24.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials in Uvalde are preparing for a legal fight over records related to the ongoing investigation into the law enforcement response to last month's shooting at Robb Elementary.

The city has hired an attorney to argue that certain pieces of evidence, including body camera footage, shouldn't be publicly released. Nearly 150 outlets have asked for copies of records related to the shooting, the response to which has drawn plenty of scrutiny from state leaders to local community members.

In the letter sent to Attorney General Ken Paxton by lawyer Cynthia Trevino, Uvalde laid out its case for keeping the records and footage private, saying it would interfere with investigations or potential criminal prosecution.

The attorney general has a little more than a month to make a determination on whether to keep that evidence sealed. The Texas Rangers, Uvalde County District Attorney's Office and FBI are handling the investigation into the shooting response.

