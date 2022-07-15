Report: Uvalde leaders sought to highlight police efforts in Robb Elementary shooting response

The New York Times reported that Uvalde leaders wanted DPS Director Steven McCraw to present an account of the shooting that praised officers.

The NYT said it obtained a one-page document detailing the events from the day that 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman at the elementary school. The document highlighted the quick response by officers and containing the gunman inside connected classrooms while officers helped other children in the school to safety. It stated there was "zero hesitation" from responding officers as they moved to the gunfire but were pushed by the gunman firing at them.

That document was reportedly presented to McCraw by Uvalde leaders on June 2 during a private meeting, according to a state official who requested anonymity from the NYT. Officials asked McCraw to endorse their version of events, but he refused.

The account presented in the document is different from the one presented by McCraw, who since went on to call the police response to the May 24 shooting an "abject failure." In the days after the shooting, following conflicting accounts and timelines, authorities clarified the timeline from the day, revealing that officers waited more than an hour to take down the gunman inside the classroom.

Video from hallway security cameras obtained by Austin American-Statesman and KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski show parts of the police response that day. It shows the gunman entering the school and walking down the hallway, shooting toward and walking into a classroom.

Law enforcement officers are seen arriving minutes after the gunman, running toward the classroom, taking fire and running back to the end of the hall. More officers and equipment are brought in in the minutes following, but no officers enter the classroom for more than 70 minutes.

The June meeting, according to the NYT, was arranged by Gov. Greg Abbott's office due to "rising tensions" between Uvalde leaders and state police officials. The Uvalde district attorney, Uvalde city attorney, Uvalde mayor and county judge were also in attendance.

Uvalde leaders reportedly expressed their displeasure with McCraw at the meeting. The document was presented to McCraw and was the outcome of interviews with officials responding to the shooting on May 24, a senior official told the NYT. Uvalde leaders wanted McCraw to hold another news conference to share the document, but he did not agree with the document presented to him. The district attorney also did not agree with its release, per the NYT.

Read the full report by the New York Times here.

