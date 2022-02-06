Father of Uvalde victim seeking temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral

Kim Kardashian said that so far, the requests made by the father of Eliahana Cruz Torres have been denied. He is incarcerated on a non-violent drug offense.

UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral.

10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.

"So far their requests have been denied. I ask the (Federal Bureau of Prisons) to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right," Kardashian said on Twitter.

This is Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX. Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral. pic.twitter.com/RJbSAomyuC — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 2, 2022

Kentucky state representative Attica Scott sent a letter to President Biden and Governor Andy Beshear asking for their help.

"According to Eliahana's family, her father is incarcerated in a federal prison in Kentucky, but he was sentenced in Del Rio, Texas for drug trafficking and conspiracy. They further said that Eliahana and her father were only one week away from having physical contact with each other before the shooting took place," Scott wrote.

"If Eliahana's father's rehabilitation record and behavior as an inmate would merit, this family would greatly appreciate him to be able to unite with them as they mourn the loss of their family member," she said. "I can only imagine the depth of the void that these victims' absences will leave in their family's lives. I wish continued peace to the families and communities in mourning. Anything you can do to help these families is greatly appreciated."