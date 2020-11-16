88 Counties: Union County pub pays employees throughout the pandemic

The restaurant industry has taken a significant hit during the coronavirus pandemic as restaurants have been forced to limit dining and expand outdoor seating.

At Ramsey's Pizza and Pub outside in Marysville in Union County, owner Steve Ramsey says he's paid his 33 employees throughout the pandemic, giving them other jobs to do to keep them busy.

Ramsey's is located just down the road from a Honda factory, and is one of the few restaurants within miles.

"So this place, I mean, I'm not gonna lie. It's a gold mine," a waitress there said.

Even with slow sales, Ramsey was able to find jobs for his employees in the pool business, retail store and drive thru.

"Steve will find he will find anything for you to do, basically in order for you to continue to work and make money," the waitress said.

Ramsey said he has had a "help wanted" sign outside his restaurant, but hasn't seen too many people looking to get employed. He blames unemployment benefits giving individuals up to $600 a week.

"It's doesn't make any sense to me," Ramsey said. "Get rid of the incentive to stay home. Now you're giving them this free money. They're not gonna even try to find a job."

One waitress we talked with says Ramsey values his employees and their families.