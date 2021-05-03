1 killed, 3 hurt in three-vehicle crash on SR 256 near I-70 overpass

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on State Route 256 near the I-70 overpass late Monday evening.

Pickerington Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash just before 10 p.m.

According to OSHP, the crash involved three vehicles.

Officials say the three people who were hurt were taken to hospitals. The condition of those involved is unknown, as of this writing.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

All southbound lanes of State Route 256 are shut down.