COLUMBUS, Ohio — The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 are currently closed just south of U.S. Route 62 in Franklin County for a crash involving a semi truck.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Friday. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.