Simulator helps officers determine when to use force through real-life situations

The simulator is designed to train officers when responding to real-life situations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An advanced training instructor with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy says no officer wants to use their gun, but that they should be prepared if they do.

A simulator is designed to help those officers determine when use of force is necessary, and help train them how to react in those situations.

“Our job is to go and find these threats and eliminate these threats,” said Advanced Training Instructor Ryan Born, with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

The simulator, called MILO, puts officers in real-life situations, like a school shooting.

“The reason training is so important is because it does create that muscle memory and allows us to put officers in different situations we typically don't see every day,” Born said.



“I don't want to give the shooter a chance to kill the hostage," Born continued. "Ultimately, the whole purpose of us being in there is to stop that threat and save as many people as we can."



That's when Born says officers decide to use deadly force; to save lives.

10TV's Lacey Crisp participated in one of the simulations on Friday.

In one simulation scenario, a man steals a car, then runs into a building and holds a person hostage.



“For me personally, in this situation, I'm going to try and shoot as quickly as I can and eliminate that person as a threat to hopefully save that hostage,” Born said.



In another situation, a man with a knife threatens to harm himself, then lunges at the officer. Born chose not to use a taser.



“Being by myself, if the taser doesn't work, now I have to transition to another weapon while he's still moving on me with a deadly weapon,” Born explained.



The Bureau of Criminal Investigation has investigated 30 cases across the state so far this year where officers have shot a suspect. That number sat at 50 the year before.