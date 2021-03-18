Shots fired at Easton Town Center

Columbus police say the shooting stemmed from a fight. No one was hurt.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thursday at 9:51 p.m. Columbus police got a call about gunshots fired at Easton Town Center on mall property near the 3900 block of Townsfair Way.

When officers got there they talked to two men who say they got in a fight with another person. That person fired a gun then drove off in a silver Dodge Charger.

Neither of the men were hit by the gunfire.