Shots fired at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thursday at 9:51 p.m. Columbus police got a call about gunshots fired at Easton Town Center on mall property near the 3900 block of Townsfair Way.
When officers got there they talked to two men who say they got in a fight with another person. That person fired a gun then drove off in a silver Dodge Charger.
Neither of the men were hit by the gunfire.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).