Shooting in Whitehall leaves one person in critical condition

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehall. Police found the victim on Dimson Drive and Bucknell Road just after midnight on Thursday.

Medics rushed the person to Mount Carmel East. Police tell 10TV the person needed surgery and is in critical condition.

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene. No word yet on that person's name or what led up to the shooting. Investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time.