Newborn dropped off at Indiana fire station for 2nd time this month

CARMEL, Ind. — For the second time this month, a newborn baby was safely surrendered at a Carmel fire station.

The baby girl was left in the Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Station #45 last week, according to Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Previously, a baby was placed in the fire station's baby box on April 5.

"We are so thrilled that this resource has helped two mothers in crisis and provided a place for safe surrender for these precious infants," Kelsey said in a release.

"So proud of the mom for making this anonymous life-saving decision and very proud of Carmel firefighters and their quick professional response," said Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush.

The baby girl is happy and healthy at the hospital after being dropped off the day before Easter.

Firefighter Victor Andres was there for both babies' arrivals at the Carmel station. He said what this mother did was brave.

"It's an honor to be trusted with such a special package as a newborn baby. We thank the mother for her sacrifice. We don't take that lightly at all. It is a serious endeavor and we are very passionate about it," said Andres.

Carmel firefighters said they weren't quite ready for another drop-off so soon.

They supplied the baby girl with new clothes, a car seat, and a toy to take with her as she starts her new life.

Kelsey said hours after firefighters took in the baby girl in Carmel, a newborn was surrendered safely in Corbin, Kentucky by parents who called the Safe Haven Baby Boxes Hotline and received instructions to take the child to a hospital.

Eighteen babies have now been placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box since 2017, including four this year, Kelsey said, and 117 children have been surrendered after a call to the hotline. The babies left at the Carmel fire station this month were the first at that location since the baby box was installed three years ago.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes have temperature controls to keep the baby placed in the box comfortable, while a silent alarm alerts first responders, who can retrieve the child within five minutes and get them medical attention.

After being checked at a hospital, the babies are adopted within 30 to 45 days, Kelsey said. If you have questions about adopting the two babies surrendered in Carmel, contact the Hamilton County Department of Children Services.