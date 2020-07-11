Recycling right in Franklin County

The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio(SWACO) is helping Franklin County residents recycle with ease.

Since the global pandemic hit earlier this year, many of us are now used to working from the comfort of our own homes. More time at home means more time for online shopping and a larger consumption of cardboard boxes and packages.

Fortunately, the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio(SWACO) has helped make the lives of Franklin area residents easier.

"Recycling has become so easy and convenient," said Hanna Greer-Brown, Communications Manager at SWACO.

"In fact, virtually every household in Franklin County now has access to a curb side cart or bin. If you live in a condo or apartment you can use one of the SWACO drop off locations."