Pregnant woman, baby shot to death in Cincinnati

Cincinnati police say officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

CINCINNATI — Authorities say a pregnant woman in Ohio died after being shot and her baby also died after being delivered.

Cincinnati police say officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say 31-year-old Michelle McDonald was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say medical center staff were able to deliver the baby.

Cincinnati television stations WCPO and WKRC report the baby later died.

Police say a 31-year-old man, Antonio Wilcox, is facing charges in her death.