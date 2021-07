A detour is in place and drivers are being asked to take I-670 eastbound or I-270 eastbound.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 70 is closed at State Route 315 Tuesday morning near downtown Columbus due to a truck striking a bridge.

I-70 eastbound is currently closed State Route 315, as well as I-71 northbound to I-70 eastbound, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.