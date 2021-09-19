75 animals killed in fire at Texas pet resort

More than 20 firefighters responded after the fire department received a 911 call of flames at the resort.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — At least 75 animals died in a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown on Saturday, Sept. 18, the Georgetown Fire Department chief confirmed Sunday morning.

Chief John Sullivan said more than 20 firefighters responded to the fire after the department received a 911 call of flames at the resort at approximately 10:56 p.m. Saturday. Crews arrived on the scene to heavy fire and smoke.

The building was metal, so Sullivan said it is not a total loss. However, the building did sustain significant smoke and fire damage inside.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the fire department had counted 75 animal fatalities.

Crews from the Georgetown Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office remain on the scene Sunday morning. An active investigation is underway. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

