Poll: Most parents take candy from kids' trick-or-treat haul

WASHINGTON — It's apparently the other Halloween tradition.
According to a poll by Morning Consult, done for the National Confectioners Association, 79 percent of parents say they've taken trick-or-treat candy from their children.
And for many, it's premeditated. 31 percent of those polled said they have plans to grab some of their favorite sweets for themselves after the kids get home.
More from the poll:
- NCA recently released data indicating Halloween candy sales are up in 2020.
- 80% (up from 63% two months ago) of people believe that they will find safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year.