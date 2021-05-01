Voters preparing for second primary election amid COVID-19 pandemic

Precincts across the state will plan on having sanitizer, voting machines spread out for distancing and workers wearing masks.

Voters in Ohio should expect to see differences when heading to their precinct for the May 4 primary election.

Precincts across the state will plan on having sanitizer, voting machines spread out for distancing and workers wearing masks.

Issues voters can expect to see include a $7.35 million levy for the Franklin Township Police District and several school levies in Jonathan Alder Local School District, Madison-Plains Local School district and Pickerington Local School District.

Johnathan Alder and Madison-Plains districts will ask voters to help continue to fund the district for operating purposes.

Pickerington Local School District is asking residents for a proposed bond of $2.9 million. If passed property owners could expect to pay $0.29 per $100 of valuation.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, school leaders said the money raised would help to fund a new Junior High School and make changes including expansions to both the Central and North High Schools.