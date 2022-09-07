Trump endorses DeWine in Ohio gubernatorial race

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are running for a second term against Democratic opponent Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted two months before the gubernatorial election.

The former president announced the endorsement Wednesday evening, saying DeWine "quietly, but professionally and patriotically, goes about doing his job, and really well."

DeWine and Husted are running for a second term against Democratic opponent Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton.

DeWine tweeted out his appreciation for Trump's endorsement shortly after it was released.

The endorsement comes nearly two years after Trump suggested that DeWine needed a primary challenger after the Ohio governor said on CNN Trump should begin a transition to Biden following the 2020 presidential election.

Last year, DeWine said he would accept an endorsement from Trump, but was skeptical that they provide a significant bump in votes.

Whaley released a statement saying in part “It’s been clear for years that Governor Mike DeWine goes whichever way the political winds blow, looking out solely for himself regardless of what’s best for our state."

Trump will also be making a stop in the Buckeye State next weekend. The former president will be coming to Youngstown on Sept. 17 to host a rally in support of Senate candidate J.D. Vance.