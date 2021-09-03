Tougher anti-hazing legislation in Ohio expected to be announced Wednesday

Since the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz, thousands are calling for the passage of Collin’s Law in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine supports a new bill expected to be introduced Wednesday to toughen Ohio’s anti-hazing laws after the death of Bowling Green State University Sophomore and Buckeye Valley High School graduate Stone Foltz.

State Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard) is set to announce a new version of Collin’s Law legislation she has been working on since 2019 with Kathleen Wiant.

Collin died in a November 2018 hazing incident at the Sigma Pi fraternity at Ohio University.

“She doesn’t want any other family to suffer a loss that her family did,” said Sen. Kunze. “We aren’t giving up. We are hopeful no other family in Ohio or any child who’s here for college, no other family will experience that kind of grief.”

Wiant said she was bothered by the 911 call from last week’s hazing death at BGSU.

“I am just so upset, so sad from Stone’s family. I know everything they are going through and their friends,” Wiant said. “You can just tell that kids are tired of the hazing, parents are tired of the hazing. People want things to change.”

Since Foltz’s death, more than 8,000 have signed an online petition to pass Collin’s Law in Ohio.

The new version of the legislation, co-sponsored by State Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green), will have a more clarified definition of hazing, according to Kunze.

It’s also aimed to educate students and parents about hazing, provide more transparency about past incidents within organizations and to increase penalties from misdemeanors to felony charges for those involved in some cases.

“It’s a serious crime. It’s not fun and games and we really want to change our culture and our mindset,” said Kunze “ I really think it’s to educate them to know the dangers and to really make Ohio a culture of not tolerating that kind of behavior and keeping people safe.”

Wiant spoke last month at TedX Dayton, which she believes this is one of the best ways to reach parents and students.

“I hope when students and parents watch that TED Talk that it creates conversations around the kitchen table. That’s our number one goal,” said Wiant “So [parents] can be comfortable talking about hazing, so they can understand what to look for and they can understand what to do when they are aware of hazing.”