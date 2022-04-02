Tennessee lawmakers propose bill that would prohibit chaining dogs outside during severe weather

The bill would make it a crime for a dog to be tied up outside during severe weather, punishable by up to a month in jail.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill introduced by Tennessee lawmakers, H.B.2860, would make it illegal for pet owners to leave their dogs chained up outside during severe weather.

Specifically, the bill would make it punishable for people to leave their dogs restrained with a chain, cord, tether, cable or similar kind of device during a natural or manmade disaster. That can include periods of severe flooding or tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Dogs could also not be tethered if a community is under a voluntary or mandatory evacuation area.

Violating the law would be a class-C misdemeanor, which would be punishable by up to a month in jail and a $50 fine.