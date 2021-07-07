'This is what I saw in the Capitol': Sen. Sherrod Brown shares new photos from Jan. 6 riot

Brown posted photos on social media of wreckage inside at the Capitol from the morning after Americans rioted to try to stop the electoral process.

Senator Sherrod Brown has shared new photos of the aftermath of the deadly insurrection in Washington D.C. that took place on January 6.

The photos show the wreckage that Brown witnessed firsthand from inside the Capitol, perpetrated by Americans who had been urged to try to stop our electoral process, leading to the historic second impeachment of then-President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.

The four photos, taken the morning after the attack, depict the destruction amid violence that led to the deaths of five people, including one police officer.

"This is the first time I’m sharing my photos from January 6th," Brown wrote. "I took these exactly six months ago - the morning after the insurrection. This is what I saw in the Capitol."

In the images, large windows are boarded up where the glass had been shattered from its frames.

Shards of glass are visible covering the blue carpeting, which is otherwise littered with debris.

Remnants of tables and chairs are strewn about the room, with lamps overturned in the middle of the room and larger pieces of furniture upended along the walls.